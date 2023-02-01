FOREST-based housing association Two Rivers has announced two new developments in the local area which will see 88 affordable homes delivered.
Two Rivers has signed a contract with developer Cotswold Oak Homes to deliver four new homes at Alvington Green in Clanna Road, Alvington.
The new one-bedroom affordable homes will be built alongside seven other family homes at the site.
And in the largest development Two Rivers has ever agreed with a single partner, it has also signed a contract with David Wilson Homes to build 84 affordable properties at its Hildersley Farm site in Ross-on-Wye.
The development will include a mix of affordable homes to rent and Shared Ownership properties.
The company says the developments demonstrate its commitment to delivering affordable homes for local communities.
Commenting on the contracts, Sara Walton, Development Manager at Two Rivers Housing, said: “We are really pleased to be working with both Cotswold Oak Homes and David Wilson Homes to deliver more affordable housing to our communities.
“The new contract with David Wilson Homes is the largest agreement we have entered and follows a successful development partnership at their Merlin Gate site in Newent. We were impressed with the quality of their homes and are confident that this new agreement will help us deliver warm, safe, affordable homes for families in Ross-on-Wye.”