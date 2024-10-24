THE University of Gloucestershire is leading new research to examine ways farming and food sectors can reduce their carbon emissions, in an effort to to help the county achieve net zero.
The research is part of the new Gloucestershire Food and Farming for Net Zero project, which was awarded £30,000 funding by UK Research and Innovation to support the UK’s target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The project is led by the university’s Dr Aimee Morse, with experts from the university’s Countryside and Community Research Institute (CCRI). Together, they will work with the Gloucestershire Food and Farming Partnership and Climate Leadership Gloucestershire to identify changes.
Dr Aimee Morse said: “Changes in how we farm and what we eat are needed to meet the UK’s net zero targets, but this transition must continue to support jobs in the food and farming sector, and ensure people can access healthy, affordable food.
“This transition will require people working across economic, environmental, health and social issues to collaboratively develop and implement integrated policy frameworks to support changes in our production and consumption of food.
“Our new project will build on the strength of food and farming expertise, as well as our strength in collaboration. It brings together a range of organisations to identify actions that local councils and their partners can take that will support positive changes in the food and farming industry, and people’s health and wellbeing, whilst ensuring the most efficient use of public money.”
The county currently has Climate Leadership Gloucestershire to assess and protect the local areas, comprising of Gloucestershire County Council, the six district councils, the NHS, police, the universities, and Gloucestershire Local Nature Partnership.
Cllr Mike McKeown, chair of Climate Leadership Gloucestershire, said, “Food, farming, and agriculture are vital not only to our economy but also to the environment, particularly in Gloucestershire, where these sectors hold the unique potential to absorb carbon. By collectively addressing the challenges and opportunities, we can drive positive, locally relevant, and sustainable changes that contribute to reaching net zero.”