THE UNIVERSITY of Gloucestershire (UoG) has become the new ‘health hub’ for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS).
In a new project, UoG has become the official provider of annual and pre-employment fitness assessments for all operational personnel at GFRS.
They will ensure prospective employees comply with national standards for key areas like stamina, strength and coordination, to ensure the staff can carry out their duties safely and efficiently in the community.
UoG will also provide advice on health, fitness and wellbeing, through an educational and development programme, and deliver seminars on the importance of issues affecting firefighters’ health beyond their active service.
Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer of GFRS, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to work with University of Gloucestershire to support the health and wellbeing of our firefighters.
“Ensuring our teams maintain their physical and mental wellbeing is important to allow them to carry out their duties to our communities safely and efficiently.”
Cllr Dave Norman (con), Cabinet member responsible for the Fire Service at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “The health and wellbeing of our firefighters is of paramount importance and I am pleased that we have joined forces with University of Gloucestershire to support this.
"It is great that we have been able to work with a local institution like University of Gloucestershire to provide this service.”
The project will be delivered by the Sport Science and Exercises team within the University’s School of Education and Science.
The project team will be led by Professor Athanassios Bissas, and include exercise physiologists, nutritionists, psychologists and experts in strength and conditioning.
Athanassios Bissas, Professor of Sport and Exercise Technologies, said: “Our collaboration with the GFRS will provide opportunities to identify and monitor via advanced scientific means, including lab testing, all key fitness variables, including blood markers, neuromuscular function, and musculoskeletal imaging.
“Going forward, this will help researchers better understand the responses of the body to ongoing occupational stress, and identify any needs for modifying physical training, which could provide wider benefits to the emergency services.”
More information about the project can be found on the UoG website.