THE UNIVERSITY of Gloucestershire has shown its support for a new award in memory of a former professor, Michael Dower.
The award, known as the Michael Dower Award for Rural Resilience, recognises the efforts of communities and individuals dedicated to improving rural life across Europe. It also honours those who embody values of democracy, social cohesion, solidarity, and peace, in efforts to address economic, environmental, and social challenges in rural areas.
It is supported by contributions from Michael’s family, friends, and the University, with the first to be presented at the next European Rural Parliament in 2025.
Professor Janet Dwyer OBE, from the Countryside and Community Research Institute (CCRI), said: “The whole team at the CCRI had a tremendous respect for Michael and his immense legacy in promoting sustainable and resilient rural community action across Europe and beyond, during his lifetime.
“We are both pleased and proud to be able to oversee the launch and development of this award, which we hope can continue to support and inspire rural actors for many years to come.”
Michael Dower, who died aged 88 in November 2022, was appointed Visiting Professor at the University of Gloucestershire in 1996, where he worked and collaborated closely with its CCRI for more than 15 years.
He is described by the university as a dynamic leader and passionate advocate for rural communities and sustainable living. Michael’s illustrious career included roles as the manager of the Peak District National Park, Director General of the Countryside Commission and as a key figure in pan-European rural development.
The University of Gloucestershire’s CCRI is one of the largest specialist rural research centres in the UK, interested in agriculture, society and the environment, on issues relevant to rural and urban development, in the UK, Europe and further afield.
Michael’s namesake award is now receiving applications to both individuals and communities, with a deadline of February 14, 2025. You can find out more information and how to apply by downloading the online forms.