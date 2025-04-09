A Gloucestershire university and a Gloucestershire charity teamed up in a project allowing students opportunities to express themselves using dance.
Students working towards the BA (Hons) Dance degree at the University of Gloucestershire have been rehearsing with students from National Star - who provide specialist further education, training and services for people with physical and learning disabilities.
Led by Sarah Gardiner from the charity and Adam Gain from the university, the decade-long project brings together disabled and non-disabled dancers into a shared creative process, allowing students to appreciate how each dancer contributes physically and emotionally.
Sarah Gardiner, Dance Tutor and Dance Movement Psychotherapist at National Star, said: “It’s truly wonderful that we have such a long-standing relationship with the University collaborating through an inclusive dance project.
“It is an amazing opportunity for all our students to develop their inclusive practice and understanding whilst creating a space where all are equal through a co-creative working environment. It really is a transformative project for all.”
Adam Gain, Lecturer in Dance at University of Gloucestershire, said: “We are so lucky to be able to work with National Star on this project. Every year our students come together, find shared experiences in the studio, and challenge our perceptions of dance.
“It’s such an exciting process and one that allows students at University of Gloucestershire to reflect on the nature of dance and collaboration.”
Jessie Hurlow, Dance student, said: “Being a part of the process and working together with National Star has been an inspiration to me. It has made me think about how everyone deserves a fair chance at being able to pursue a career in the arts, and that if you believe in yourself, anything is possible.”
The university added that the value of inclusive dance is in creating an inclusive, accessible rehearsal environment.