A WYE Valley vape shop has been shut down by Herefordshire trading standards after a joint raid with police discovered suspected counterfeit cigarettes.
West Mercia Police said yesterday (April 8): “This morning Ross-on-Wye Safer Neighbourhood Team, assisted Trading Standards with a visit to Ross Vape Shop, Brookend Street, Ross-on-Wye.
“Counterfeit cigarettes were located, whereby Trading Standards put a closing order on the shop.”
An application is due to be made today to Hereford Magistrates Court for a more permanent closure order.