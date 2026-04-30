A HUGE falling out on a parish council has been described as “just silly” as villagers prepare to take part in a vote of no confidence in its councillors.
Residents will have their say on the three remaining members of Longhope Parish Council in a poll to be organised by the Forest of Dean District Council on May 11.
The poll comes after 11 out 40 people at a recent public meeting voted to start a formal procedure to remove the council’s three remaining members.
There have been numerous code of conduct complaints lodged against parish councillors and several resignations in recent times.
The parish council also claims “alleged financial irregularities” have recently been noted in their finances.
And electors in the parish of Longhope will be asked four questions at the non-binding poll which is taking place at the Latchen Room from 4pm to 9pm on May 11.
They will be asked if they have confidence that the three remaining councillors are properly representing and serving the electorate, have acted properly, have shown respect for the positions they hold and whether they should be allowed to remain in office.
Residents will also be asked if they believe there is a public interest and a need for the district council to properly investigate and deal with alleged breaches of the code of conduct by the three remaining members of Longhope Parish Council.
The parish council, which can have a total of eight councillors, was due to consider the co-option of Huntley and Longhope district councillor John Francis at their meeting last night.
However, the meeting, which lasted only a couple of minutes, was told the Independent councillor was unable to attend as he had to be at a funeral.
“He will be at the next meeting where we will look at it and discuss,” chairman Jacquie Barker said.
The parish council also agreed to instruct Iain Selkirk as their internal auditor.
“Thank you very much for attending,” Cllr Barker said. “I’m afraid that’s all our business tonight. We will see you in May.”
Former postman and District Councillor Dave East was one of the members of the public who attended last night’s meeting and said he wants to see the village get back to normal.
Mr East told the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting that he had never known anything like what has been going on at the parish council.
“I’d love to see it go back to normal, all getting on with each other and getting what’s good for the village,” Mr East said and made it clear he is not taking sides in the quarrel.
“It’s just silly, this fighting. Taking sides, them and us, it’s just stupid.
“For God’s sake, we live in a village. We’ve all got to get on with each other.
“We always have, all my life. I was born in Mitcheldean but I’ve been here 58 years.
“I’ve never known it like the last few years, the way it’s gone.
“I’ve got nothing against newcomers. I’ve always said if a newcomer comes into the village, they are a villager.
“At one time, you had to live here 30 years before you were accepted, mind!”
Mr East is also concerned about the cost of the poll and that its outcome is not binding as it will be up to the parish council to consider its result.
“It’s not worth the paper it’s written on,” he said. “You can’t make them resign and it’s going to cost the parish to do it.
“It’s just gone silly. I’ve never known anything like this all my years. I did 32 years on the district council and parish council.
“We live in a village. You don’t want all this. It’s social media that’s done it, quite honestly.
“It’s been going on for so long. It’s been going on for a few years now.
“It’s gone on so long, I don’t think anybody really knows what they are fighting for.
“When I was on the parish council you’d come in do the business.
“We’d disagree with each other in the meeting but then when we stepped out through the door it was all forgotten about. We’d go to the pub and have a pint.”
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