Electors may hand in postal votes at a polling station in the constituency or at the council office. The address for which is shown on envelope B, and this would need to be handed in during office hours to a person authorised to receive them. Electors must complete a form before they leave, postal vote(s) will be rejected if the form is not completed. No more than five postal votes (for each election) plus your own can be delivered by hand. Electors must not leave any postal votes in any council office letterbox or unattended reception area.