Residents in the Forest of Dean will need to show photographic ID to vote in person at the General Election on 4 July 2024.
Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth photo drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo and the name on the ID should be the same name as appears on the Electoral Register. Only original documents will be accepted; scanned images or copies will not be accepted.
Residents without an acceptable form of ID have until 5pm on Wednesday to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate which will act as ID for people voting at a polling station. To apply for free ID online residents should visit voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk/ or they can complete a paper form which is available from their local Council offices.
Residents looking to hand in postal votes on the day of the election are also reminded that the rules for doing so have now changed.
Electors may hand in postal votes at a polling station in the constituency or at the council office. The address for which is shown on envelope B, and this would need to be handed in during office hours to a person authorised to receive them. Electors must complete a form before they leave, postal vote(s) will be rejected if the form is not completed. No more than five postal votes (for each election) plus your own can be delivered by hand. Electors must not leave any postal votes in any council office letterbox or unattended reception area.
The council is encouraging anyone using a postal vote to send them in via Royal Mail where at all possible with plenty of time before polling day.
More information is available on the Forest of Dean District Council website, including details of how to apply for the free ID. Anyone not able to visit the council website, or apply for a Voter Authority Certificate online, is being encouraged to contact the Council by 01594 812638.