PEOPLE going to vote in the district council elections in May will have to show identification at the polling station.
The requirement has been introduced by the government following the passing of the Elections Act 2022 in April last year.
Forest of Dean District Council issued a statement this month urging voters to ensure they are ready to vote by checking they have an accepted from of ID.
The move has been met with criticism from opposition parties nationally, with many saying it is unnecessary and will suppress voter turnout amongst disadvantaged groups.
Some of those views have been echoed locally, with many commenting on the Forest Council’s Facebook page to express their opposition to the requirement.
One person said: “Simply another way to discourage poorer demographics from voting, because we all know they wouldn’t be voting conservative.
“Well done to our government for spending millions to prevent citizens from having a say in our “democracy.””
Another commented: “Have enough trouble getting people to vote in the first place, without making it harder.”
Voters will choose 38 councillors for the Forest Council on Thursday, May 4 who will serve for four years.
Accepted forms of ID include a UK passport or one from the European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass.
Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo, and the name on the ID should be the same name as appears on the Electoral Register.
Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID online at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk or by completing a paper form, which is available from the council.
More information is available on the Forest of Dean District Council website, www.fdean.gov.uk, including details of how to apply for the free ID, which is called a Voter Authority Certificate.
To apply for the Voter Authority Certificate, voters will need to provide a photo, their full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number.
Anyone not able to visit the council website, or apply for a Voter Authority Certificate online, is being encouraged to contact the council by calling 01594 812638 or emailing [email protected]
Andrew Knott, the council’s Returning Officer who has overall responsibility for elections in the district, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station in England this May will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.
“It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it.
“With elections taking place in the Forest of Dean District on May 4 2023, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they are registered to vote and have an accepted form of ID.
“It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.
“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form which is available at our offices or by calling us at 01594 812638.
“If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact our electoral services team at the number above.”