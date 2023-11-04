A VULNERABLE man from Ruardean who was reported missing over the weekend was thankfully located by officers on Sunday morning (November 5).
Police launched an appeal on Saturday (November 4) which said that a man, named Mark and from Ruardean, was seen at his home address on Friday morning (November 3) but had since been reported missing.
Officers said they were concerned for his welfare as he is “considered vulnerable and does not have a phone”.
A statement added that he may have been wearing slippers, and was known to travel around by bus. Anyone who saw Mark was asked to dial 999 straight away.
Thankfully, police issued an update on Sunday saying that Mark had been “found overnight and is now safe”.