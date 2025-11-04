The Welsh Government has confirmed that Wales will become an all-Wales Bluetongue Restricted Zone (RZ) from 10 November.
Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, announced the measure last month, saying the move follows months of surveillance and close work with vets and the farming industry.
Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) has now been detected in eleven cases in Wales, seven of those are within the Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) in Monmouthshire. Officials expect more cases to appear as monitoring continues.
Mr Irranca-Davies said: “I recognise the disruption caused by movement restrictions between England and Wales, but this approach has delayed the spread of Bluetongue until a time of year when transmission is far less likely and has given farmers valuable time to vaccinate and prepare.”
He added modelling indicates midge-borne transmission is “very unlikely” after 10 November.
From November 10, restrictions on premises are lifted and individual holdings will no longer face Bluetongue-specific movement or culling requirements.
There will be free movement between England and Wales although animals moving from the Welsh RZ to Scotland will be subject to Scottish licensing and testing rules.
Livestock will be able to move without mandatory vaccination or mitigation measures, although vaccination remains strongly advised.
Senior industry representatives gave unanimous backing to the all-Wales RZ. They supported freer livestock movement between Wales and England while acknowledging the increased animal-health risks that come with it.
Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine, said: “We continue to urge animal keepers to source stock responsibly, remain vigilant for signs of Bluetongue, and report any suspect cases immediately to the APHA.
“Vaccination remains the best way to protect herds and flocks. With industry’s full support, I strongly encourage farmers to speak to their vets about the timing of vaccination, particularly before the next transmission season in spring 2026.
