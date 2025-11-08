AUDIENCES accepted an invitation to meet the Addams Family, courtesy of a large-scale production by Caldicot Musical Theatre.
Audience loved the laughs and drama in three sell-out performances at Caldicot School.
Rob Langley Smith, in his first show as director, said: “It’s such a fun show to do because everyone knows the Addams family, but not that many know the musical.
“There's lots of things that you can surprise people with like having the actors among the audience.
“It’s a mammoth show and the cast have done an amazing job.
“There’s a great team – the lightening sound is always a high standard with CMTS.
“Heidi (Hodkinson) has done a great job as music director and some of the cast have been involved with the choreography.”
