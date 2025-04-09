FOR the past 16 years, the Rotary Clubs of Ross-on-Wye, Monmouth and Chepstow and have organised a sponsored walking event in the Wye Valley.
Known as ‘Walk The Wye’, this year’s event is taking place on Sunday May 11 and will again be raising funds for the breast cancer research team at Velindre, Cardiff.
The event is based at Monmouth Show Ground and there are six separate walks to choose from with distances of between four and 15 miles.
The concept for the event is unique. Registration on the day is at Monmouth Show Ground. But for three of the walks, walkers are taken down the Wye Valley by a free bus to the start of their chosen walk. They then walk back to Monmouth Show Ground on riverbank footpaths.
The remaining three walks start and finish at the Show Ground; again using well defined footpaths in the Wye valley. Comprehensive route instructions are issued for each walk.
Why not choose a walk; invite your friends to join you, and have a great day out in the beautiful Wye valley, whilst raising money for breast cancer research.
There will be the usual free car parking at Monmouth Show Ground.
Refreshments will be on sale at the finish, plus ice cream, for when walkers return from their walks.
Rotary believes that research into a cure for breast cancer is a very worthy cause to support. Every year, thousands of women, and some men, are diagnosed with breast cancer. Almost everybody knows somebody who has been affected by breast cancer, either directly or through a relative or friend or work colleague. Survival rates are improving but much more research is needed to ultimately defeat it”.