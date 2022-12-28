Contributors design routes that follow a set methodology. As far as is reasonable a route should: be safe, respect local codes and laws, be accessible to as many people as possible, be direct, be off road, have resting places to eat or sleep every 5 and 10km, pass through train and bus stations, be easy to navigate, be enjoyable, beautiful, and use established routes. Routes must start and finish at a designated location identified in the centre of the villages, towns or cities that are being connected.