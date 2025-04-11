Coleford Community Choir and the Coleford Twinning Association welcomed a French choir to the town.
The 25-strong Musicales Variations is from St Gilles Crois de Vie, the adjacent town to Coleford’s twin town of St Hilaire de Riez.
Coleford Community Choir performed with the French group at St Hilaire’s festival of music two years ago.
The French choir’s first performance was at the Coleford Baptist church.
Bass Gilbert Chateaubon led in soul and gospel that got audience members dancing. The evening ended with the two choirs singing Fields of Gold, the favourite song of Michelle Kay, an influential member of the Coleford Community Choir who sadly died earlier in the year and whose presence was missed by all.
The visitors travelled to Gloucester where some members of the choir were keen to test the cathedral’s acoustics.
The following day they were shown around the Forest.
The second concert took place at Christchurch church with Berry Hill Silver Band performing film theme songs and traditional tunes.
They were followed by medieval flute melodies from the Forest Flute Choir.
The final performance by the Musicales Variations filled the church with joyful songs.
Musicales Variations director Mr Chateaubon said: “We have been overwhelmed by hospitality shown by everyone who we met in Coleford.
“We were served with two wonderful meals prepared by members of the Coleford Community Choir and the Coleford Twinning Association.
“Our visit was very short and we look forward to returning for a longer stay in the future. “We are also looking forward to welcoming the Coleford Community Choir when they travel to St Hilaire de Riez for the Fete de la Musique in June.”