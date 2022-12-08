RESIDENTS are being encouraged to make sure their bins are out on time in the coming weeks with collections set to change over the festive period.
Forest of Dean District Council has provided a revised schedule for collections over Christmas and New Year.
All collections for the week commencing December 19 will take place as normal.
Refuse, food waste and recycling collections for week commencing December 26 will change.
Residents due a collection on December 26 will now see it collected on December 27.
There is no catch up service for any food waste or recycling collections due on that day, with residents asked to present them on the next scheduled collection.
There is no change to collections from December 27-30.
Refuse, food waste and recycling collections for the week commencing January 2, 2023 will run a day late due to no collections taking place on the New Year bank holiday Monday.
The garden waste service is suspended from December 26.
Those collections will resume on January 9, 2023.