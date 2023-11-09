CONTINUED FROM FRONT PAGE
At Monmouth’s service, the parade was led from the Shire Hall by Standards the Royal British Legion - Gerry Bright; Royal Naval Association - Tony Martin; Monmouth School CCF - Ben Holley and the Royal Engineers Association - Ian Donald. The column solemnly took its place around the square ready for the annual Remembrance Service.
Members of the armed forces, army and navy cadets, civic leaders, police and fire services, along with scouts guides brownies and cubs as well as representatives from the schools paused to remember and laid wreaths following the Last Post, played by Monmouth pupil Robert Burnett.
The service was led by Baptist Minister, Rev Jonathan Greaves and prayers given by Rev Bert Weenink, Rev Cath Haynes and Rev Clifford Swartz.
Music was provided by the Monmouth Town Band, supported by a choir from Monmouth School and St John Ambulance provided assistance to any that needed it.
This year, pupils from Monmouth’s Haberdashers Schools played a larger part with Head Girl, Nell Sampson, saying the Act of Remembrance and the Kohima Epitaph was given by Ollie Lloyd, Head Boy of Monmouth School for Boys.
A Service of Remembrance followed at St Mary’s Parish Church.
• Skenfrith was just one of the many villages across the county that sent men off to fight in the Great War and a service was held to commemorate those that gave their lives in the two world wars, and to give thanks for those that returned.
The service was Led by Rev Andrew Harter and the wreath was laid by Mr Robin McCleary MBE (Army retd.)
• Monmouth Town Council would like to thank everyone who was a part of the Remembrance Sunday Parade and those who supported the parade. We would particularly like to thank the Royal British Legion Monmouth Branch and Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers for their support with organising the event, Monmouth Band for providing the musical accompaniment, Rotary Monmouth for providing stewards, the students of the Haberdashers Schools that formed the choir, that played the bugle and did the readings and Monmouth Comprehensive Students for handing out the Orders of Service. The people of Monmouth always honour those who have fallen in conflict and this year was no exception.
Photographs by Desmond Pugh and, bottom left, Steve Norgrove