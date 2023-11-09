• Monmouth Town Council would like to thank everyone who was a part of the Remembrance Sunday Parade and those who supported the parade. We would particularly like to thank the Royal British Legion Monmouth Branch and Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers for their support with organising the event, Monmouth Band for providing the musical accompaniment, Rotary Monmouth for providing stewards, the students of the Haberdashers Schools that formed the choir, that played the bugle and did the readings and Monmouth Comprehensive Students for handing out the Orders of Service. The people of Monmouth always honour those who have fallen in conflict and this year was no exception.