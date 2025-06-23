Forecast. Initial showers clearing away to leave drier and warmer conditions.
Thursday Sunshine/Showers. Day 19C/66F Night 14C/57F in Awre. Mod SW.
Friday Largely dry. Day 22C/72F Night 13C/55F in Clements End. Mod SW
Saturday Dry, sunny spells. Day 23C/73F Night 14C/57F in Newent. Mod SW
Sunday Dry, sunny spells. Day 23C/73F Night 13C/55F in Staunton. Light SW
Monday Dry, sunny spells. Day 23C/73F Night 13C/55F in Dymock. Light SW
Tuesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 23C/73F Night 12C/54F in Stroat. Light SW
Wednesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 22C/72F Night 11C/52F in Lea. Light SW
Pollen: Mod/High High UV: Mod/High
Outlook: Chiefly settled: Temperature range 19C to 23C.
Sunrise: 4.54 a.m. Sunset: 9.36 p.m. Moonrise: 5.19 a.m. Moonset: 11.10 p.m.
