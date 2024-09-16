Forest of Dean District Council has provided free community wellness events throughout August in several Forest locations, reinforcing its commitment to helping its communities thrive.
Cabinet Member for Thriving Communities, Cllr Jackie Dale said:“We want residents to feel happy, safe and connected and in collaboration with the District Council, help our communities thrive.
“There are so many strong local communities across the Forest and the aim of the Wellness Events such as those held in August, is to bring people from those areas together, to socialise, share ideas and learn new skills.
“The events were held in towns and villages across the Forest of Dean, and it was great to see so many people there enjoying themselves.
“I would like to thank all officers and partners who were involved in organising the Community Wellness events and would encourage all residents to look out for more in future.”
The Community Wellness Events were organised to help encourage resilient, well-connected, and active communities and make residents aware of partners in the community who can assist with improving their health and wellbeing.
Events were held in a range of places, with a focus on ensuring that residents across the Forest of Dean could attend an event near them. Towns included Newent, Yorkley, Drybrook, Sedbury and Coleford, with partners from a range of sectors including Freedom Leisure, the Recycling Shop, Cinderford Swimming Club and many more.
In an effort to reduce anti-social behaviour in particular areas, residents and local councillors were able to discuss their concerns with members of the Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gloucestershire, as well as Forest of Dean District Council Community Safety Officers. Steps will then be taken in those areas to help reduce the problems they are facing.
Future Community Wellness Events are being planned and details of these will be published on the Forest of Dean District Council website and social media channels.
For further information on Community Wellbeing and the Winter Wellness campaign, please see the Forest of Dean District Council website: https://www.fdean.gov.uk/communities-health-and-leisure/community-health-and-wellbeing/community-wellbeing-service/