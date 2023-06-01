West Mercia Police officer, Samuel Sneade, would have faced dismissal from the force had he not tendered his resignation earlier. The decision followed an accelerated misconduct hearing presided over by Chief Constable Pippa Mills.
Samuel Sneade, previously stationed in Shrewsbury, accepted a simple caution for common assault after an incident involving one of his colleagues. This unfortunate event took place off-duty under the influence of alcohol in Shrewsbury town centre, unfolding on the night of 12th October, spilling over into the early hours of the following day in 2022.
Swift action was taken with Sneade arrested and suspended from his duties on 14th October. Less than two months later, on 7th December 2022, he accepted the caution and an expedited misconduct process was set in motion.
The misconduct panel deemed Sneade's behaviour as a serious transgression of professional standards, amounting to gross misconduct. Such conduct, in their view, was discreditable and detrimental to the integrity of the force.
Chief Constable Pippa Mills was firm in her stance, expressing her determination to purge West Mercia Police of individuals who fall short of maintaining professional behaviour standards both on and off duty. She stated, "Samuel Sneade fully understands the challenges of being a police officer and the difficulties officers face on a daily basis yet he showed complete disregard for his colleagues."
Further ensuring that Sneade's actions don't go unpunished, he has been placed on the College of Policing Barred List. This measure prevents him from ever securing a role within any UK police service in the future, echoing the force's commitment to preserving public confidence by acting firmly against those who bring the service into disrepute.