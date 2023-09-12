THERE are just a handful of tickets left for former Wet Wet Wet chart-topper Marti Pellow’s ‘Pellow Talk - The Lost Chapter’ show at Monmouth Savoy later this month.
The show has been rearranged from May after Marti suffered a health scare.
But the now recovered singer, who has also starred in the West End, says: “I’ve been thrilled with the response to Pellow Talk. It has been the most intimate show I’ve done…..
“I wanted to do some more shows in this way and The Lost Chapter is a reimagined show that connects you, the audience, with me, the songwriter.
“It’s Pellow Talk – The Lost Chapter, an exploration of the songwriter, and the songs that make the man.”
He was the cover star, the pin-up, the guy with handsome, catwalk-model looks whose first five albums secured 12 platinum records, a BRIT Award, and three number one singles, including the iconic, worldwide smash, Love Is All Around.
And yet the man with the flashbulb smile achieved that success for a very different reason – his ability as a singer and songwriter.
While Wet Wet Wet released six studio records with Pellow, he’s actually released 12 studio records since launching his solo career.
The 13th, Dante’s Prayer came out last year, with his autobiography, Pellow Talk, while the 14th, The Lost Chapter, is being released this month alongside with second book.
In 2018 he announced he was leaving Wet Wet Wet for good to concentrate on his acting career, and was replaced by popstar and The Voice winner Kevin Simms.
Marti, now 57, has carved out a successful career in musicals - including playing Che in Evita and the narrator in Blood Brothers.
In 2018 he announced he was leaving Wet Wet Wet for good to concentrate on his acting career, and was replaced by popstar and The Voice winner Kevin Simms.
A handful of tickets are still available for the Wednesday, September 27, show at https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/theatre/ or at the box office.