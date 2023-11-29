SANTA will arrive in style at a winter wonderland in Walford as the village hall is transformed for its popular, annual Christmas fayre next weekend.
Mulled wine and mince pies, carols, a beautiful Santa’s grotto, a range of brilliant craft stalls and tempting food and drink will be on offer for visitors to the Walford Village Hall Christmas fayre on Saturday, December 9 from 11am to 3pm.
Families are urged to get there by midday when Santa will make his spectacular entrance, which you will not want to miss. The grotto will be open from midday to 2pm.
For children, there will be face painting, fun and games including a tombola and raffle. The event will also boast many craft stalls, inside and outside the hall. These will range from hand-crafted artificial flower displays, Christmas decorations, cards, painting and jewellery to dog and cat festive treats and toys, and much more.
Mulled wine will be available from the Soup by T stall to get guests into the Christmas spirit.
There is no charge for entry but donations to the hall are welcome. There is plenty of parking on the site. Access to Santa’s grotto will be £3…with a gift.
Trustee Anthony Jones, who organised the event, said: “We were blown away with support at last year’s Christmas event and this year promises to be a great occasion for families. We can’t wait for Santa to arrive…families won’t want to miss him arriving at the hall!
“The hall is at the heart of its community, and we hope families will turn out to support us and have a great time as the countdown to Christmas gets under way.
“We have a range of great craft stalls, plenty of food and drink plus mulled wine and mince pies.
“We are looking forward to a great afternoon and we look forward to seeing you there.”
The hall is in Walford Road, Walford, very close to Ross-on-Wye–HR9 5QS
“We would like to thank all those below who are supporting our Christmas fayre,” he said.
Arty’s aromas–wax melts, home aromas and soap. Personalised items such as cold cups mugs bags and more
Ross and District Royal British Legion–tombola, Lucky Dips, RBL Goodies, etc
Petals & Pines Hand-crafted artificial flower displays, Christmas decorations, wreaths, table centre pieces, Christmas gift tags etc
Oscar Pet Foods Herefordshire–dog and cat festive treats and toys.
Jenny Deane–felt and wooden Christmas tree decorations, Christmas table favours, stocking fillers for children and possibly wooden reindeers
Bamboo Birdie–Wall Hanging Christmas Trees, jewellery hangers, other home decor products, jewellery...
Sue’s Cake Bakes–Traybakes
wood and Wax Wales–Craft Stall with Dress Crystal Jewellery i.e., Necklaces, bracelets and earrings plus Printed Apparel
Decoene delights – A range of beautiful products–anything knitted or crocheted. Cards made from photography. Candles and melts. Fairy and sparkling creations. Jewellery, handmade butterflies, artwork and a vintage collection.
Maggie Jones–cards, paintings and silver jewellery
The blissful boutique–bath bombs, bath salts, household bombs, jelly soap and shower steamers
SOUP by T–food and drink–hot soup, chilli, sweet and savoury bakes, mulled wine, tea, coffee, hot chocolate and cold drinks.
Unique Creations – Hobby crafter making bespoke jewellery, personalised frames (such as family tree, wellies and animal prints). Keyrings, bookmarks and jars of love (personalised messages and quotes inside)
Keychain Madness
Handmade with love (Raising funds for TIC+) – handmade Christmas decorations made from wool mostly.
Eve Shirley – Christmas decorations