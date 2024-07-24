MUSIC, poetry and comedy took centre stage for the three-day Mitcheldean Festival, along with the village fete and a bracing walk.
One of the highlights of the weekend was the announcement of the winner of the Dick Brice Song-Writing competition, named in honour of the late sing-songwriter.
Trevor Valentine was presented with the cup for his song The Salilor’s Dream by Dick’s widow Di at the opening concert on Friday night at St Michael and All Angels Church where all the nominees performed their entries.
Young poets performed their work at the church on Saturday and there was more of the spoken word at the Jolter Press poetry festival later in the afternoon.
VOLUNTEERS running the village fete made some last minute additions in the form of extra gazebos as the British summer arrived with a vengence on Saturday afternoon.
Despite the poor conditions, there was plenty of support for the fete which was part of the wider Mitcheldean Festival over the weekend.
The Carnival King and Queen this year were 11-year-olds Archie Hardy and Martha Fisher who wore robes and crowns.
The event featured a dog show and displays in the community centre by the Mason's Apron clog dancing team and the Earl of Stamford Morris as well as stalls by local groups.
Among the groups with stalls at the fete were the Harmony Twirlstars marching bands from Cinderford and Girl Guiding Gloucestershire which is raising funds to send a group of 16 Guides from the county to an event in Norway.
Members of the the Mitcheldean Youth Cafe were also on hand to highlight the flower trail they have created around the village.
The trail features 13 “flowers” created by the cafe's talented artists that are hidden around the village.
Each comes with a fun fact and a question and is designed to increase awareness of nature among children.
The project is one of the highlights of an environmental award for members of the youth cafe in conjunction with Forestry England.
Members of the youth cafe also raised £260 for the facility at the fete.
Sunday saw the popular folk walk around the area and Gloucestershire comedy at the Jolter Press.