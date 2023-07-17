A WOMAN in her 80s has died following a crash on the A48 at Lydney yesterday (Sunday, July 16).
Another two men who were involved in the crash, one in his 80s one in his 20s, remained in hospital, both in a “serious but stable” condition, on Monday (July 17).
Road closures were in place at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 3pm at the junction of the A48 and Highfield Road in Lydney, throughout Sunday while emergency services dealt with the situation.
Gloucestershire Police remained at the scene well into Monday morning to carry out a “serious collision investigation”.
They are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
The force confirmed on Sunday evening that the two-vehicle collision involved a black Honda estate and a grey Peugeot 208.
The woman, who was a passenger in the Honda, died at the scene while the driver of the Honda, a man in his 80s, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Their next of kin have been informed.
A man in his 20s, who was driving the Peugeot was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
Anyone who witnessed the collision but hasn’t spoken to police is still urged to make contact via the link given below or by calling 101.
A statement from police on Sunday afternoon said: “Police and the ambulance service are on scene and road closures have been put in place.
"No details of injuries can be released at this time.
“Motorists are asked to follow diversions or avoid the area entirely if possible.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision but hasn’t spoken to police is asked to call 101 or complete the following form at www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported, quoting incident 244 of July 16.