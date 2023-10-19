POLICE have confirmed that an 87-year-old woman car driver died in a collision with a lorry yesterday lunchtime (Wednesday, October 18) near Ross.
The collision happened on the A4137 near the Glewstone turn-off around 12.45pm, and the road was closed for emergency vehicles and investigation until 7pm.
West Midlands Ambulance Service crews found the driver in a critical condition at the scene close to Thorne House Farm, but she was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.
A WMAS spokesperson said: “She was already receiving basic life support from bystanders before ambulance staff began administering advanced life support.
“However, despite everyone’s best efforts it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead at the scene.
“Two men from the lorry were assessed and discharged at the scene.”
Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene, as well as firefighters and police from Ross-on-Wye and Hereford.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Sadly, despite best efforts of the emergency services, an 87-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Next of kin have been informed. No one was arrested."
The road closure caused queueing traffic between the Llangarron turn-off (Marstow) and The New Inn at St Owen's Cross.