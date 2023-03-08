RAIL staff from on-board to the boardroom have teamed up to celebrate women who keep the trains moving for International Women’s Day today (Wednesday, March 8).
Great Western Railway (GWR) and Network Rail Wales and Western have worked together to create a new film to highlight career options in the industry as well as opportunities for progression.
The film, titled ‘How She Belongs’ revisits the careers of five female workers who appeared in a similar film last year, ‘A Woman Belongs’.
For International Women’s Day today, GWR and Network Rail Wales and Western members of national network Women in Rail headed to London’s Paddington Station to share their stories and promote apprenticeship vacancies within the sector.
People and Transformation Director (Regional) for Great Western Railway and Network Rail Wales and Western, Ruth Busby, who features in the film, said: “It was brilliant to see the stories behind some of the women showcased in last year’s film and to see how they have progressed within the industry.
“This year we are also partnering with the Real Links platform, allowing colleagues to upload their skills and help them develop in their careers by matching them with potentially-suitable roles.”