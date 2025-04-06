AROUND 30 tractors and other vehicles took part in the annual Easter charity run organised by Woolaston Young Farmers’ Club.
Sunday’s run started at Hollands Grove in Stroat and made it way along the A48 through Alvington and Aylburton, through the centre of Lydney, up Primrose Hill to Yorkley.
There was a stop-off at the Rising Sun in Moseley Green before the vehicles headed through Parkend, Bream and Lydney before finishing at a second Rising Sun, this time in Woolaston.
Money raised by the run was shared equally between the club and the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA).
Woolaston Young Farmers’ secretary Katey Bayliss said: “We’re having our Easter tractor run.
“We held the first one last year which had a good turn-out and there’s been another good turn-out this year.
“Each year we choose different charities to raise money for, and this year, collectively as a club, we chose SARA.
“We’ve always got sheep going missing and there are accidents so we call out SARA and they are local.”
The club has around 50 members which makes it one of the largest in Gloucestershire.
The club meets every week on a Wednesday at Alvington Village Hall and new members are always welcome.
Katey said: “You don’t have to be a farm to be a member of the Young Farmers’ Club.
“We have a good turn-out and there are different activities that we do.
“We’ve had pizza making nights and carcass training!
“The club nights are always good fun and there’s a wide range of activities.”
Later this summer the club will take part in its first inter-club exchange when they travel to Cornwall to meet up with Liskeard Young Farmers’ Club.
The Cornish club are due to come to Woolaston in November.