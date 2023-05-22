Nick Day then gave a detailed view of the good work Citizen Scientists do by testing at various locations, and showed the general pattern across the whole of the Wye catchment before focussing on the Lower Wye area, and its tributaries. Looking in particular around Monmouth, Citizen Science testing shows significant worsening between the town and further down, just below Redbrook. In this stretch several sources flow into the Wye, with a ‘smoking gun’ pointing at the River Trothy as having particularly high levels of phosphate. He described two recent sets of samples spread across the Trothy sub-catchment where they had found a repeated pattern, with specific points having significantly high readings of phosphate. In the more recent data, in three cases, while a tributary’s source was tested and found to be very pure, extremely high levels (in one case 30 times the target) were measured only a short distance downstream.