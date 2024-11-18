THIS weekend's Richard Cole Contracting Wyedean Stages organised by the Forest of Dean Motor Club attracted a top class entry of some 90 cars for 42 miles of hair-raising action, through an autumnal Forest of Dean.
The 49th event started from Cinderford RFC early on Saturday with crews tackling seven special stages before the late afternoon finish in Ross.
Heavy rain in the days leading up to the event last year caused the organisers a major headache with the service area but this was addressed for this year with a return to the superb hard standing facilities of Ross Cattle Market.
The event itself saw a new format and athereturn of an old favourite that was popular with competitors years ago, plus different stages within the Speech House and Serridge complexes.
