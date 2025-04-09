WEST Gloucester and Dean Forest Motorcycle Club are holding the 38th Wyegate Motorcycle Trial on Sunday April 13.
The event’s organisers have liaised with the Monmouthshire Events Safety Advisory Group which includes Monmouthshire County Council and Gwent Police - however the event does not need council permission for the go-ahead.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing & Tourism, Sara Burch, said: “Monmouthshire welcomes responsible riders to our county, together with their supporters and spectators.
“I hope the riders enjoy the event and their stay in our lovely countryside. I would like to thank the volunteer organisers for working with us to ensure that the event goes off safely and with the minimum of local disturbance.”
The majority of the route follows highways which the riders are entitled to use, but sections of the route have public rights of way. These include Bridleway at Hygga Farm, open access areas in Lydart Orles Wood, Colonel’s Park Wood, Lower Hale Wood, and Pwllplythin Wood.
The club provided written permission from the relevant landowners and agreed to certain conditions. Notices, signs and markers are to be set out informing the public of the type, date and time of the event to be displayed five days before. Appropriate signs at any junctions of public rights of way warning competitors and the public.
A maximum speed limit of 15 miles per hour or lower will apply for all public rights of way, and any damage to the surface of any right of way and Nanny’s Lane caused by the event shall be rectified by the organisers.
It will also be made clear to competitors that the route over Nanny’s Lane and the bridleways are not vehicular rights of way and are only authorised for this event.