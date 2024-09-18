PLANS for a new 24-room extension to a hotel in a riverside beauty spot have been approved, despite opposition from parish councillors, ramblers and the the Wye Valley National Landscape team.
Christoper Rollinson of RH Hotels applied in April last year for outline planning permission to demolish a modern eight-room extension at the Royal Lodge Hotel, a former hunting lodge beside the river and Wye Valley Path at Symonds Yat West, and replace it with a larger two- and three-storey structure.
His application to Herefordshire Council said a “higher standard of accommodation” at the hotel would boost its occupancy rates throughout the year.
While indicative 3D images of the extension were provided, the details of the proposal layout, scale, appearance and landscaping were to be put forward in a future application.
Based on the images, a representative of the Wye Valley National Landscape, formerly the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, said that in weighing up the “harm” to the protected landscape, “it has not been demonstrated that a proposed development of this scale and in this location is in the public interest”.
Goodrich & Welsh Bicknor Parish Council also objected on the grounds of an “inappropriate increase in scale” to the hotel and a lack of evidence that it was needed.
Ross-on-Wye Ramblers told planners: “The style of the proposed extension is boxy and reminiscent – at best – of an upmarket urban block with two extra penthouse units to diversify a utility flat roofline and terraced structure.
“The view from the hills opposite will be marred by the building especially in winter and spring.”
But none of Herefordshire Council’s own officers covering highways, landscape, trees, ecology or drainage offered any objections, nor did Natural England or any members of the public.
Planning officer Heather Carlisle acknowledged that the spot “is in a sensitive location awarded the highest level of protection in terms of scenic beauty and landscape”.
But she felt the proposal “has the opportunity for a redevelopment which responds to the character of the site”, and which would “bring about significant economy tourism wellbeing benefits”.
Outline permission was granted with 14 conditions, among which were requirements to provide cycle parking and vehicle charging, and to demonstrate no net increase in outdoor lighting.