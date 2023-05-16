PLANS have been submitted for a 26-room extension which it is hoped will boost trade at a Symonds Yat hotel.
A Mr Rollinson has applied to Herefordshire Council for outline planning permission to demolish an existing eight-room extension at the Royal Lodge Hotel, beside the River Wye and replace it with a larger two- and three-storey structure.
Despite the owners’ investment in the hotel, a former hunting lodge, “the layout and quality and size of many of the rooms is now very tired”, a statement with the application says.
There has also been “low demand” to use the hotel as a wedding venue, despite extensive marketing and the opening of a new function room in 2015, while the mid-week conference market “has dwindled in recent years”, the statement adds.
However the owners believe that occupancy rates “can be increased throughout the year, including increased demand for weddings, if a higher standard of accommodation were available”, it says.
Details of the extension’s layout, scale, appearance and landscaping will be put forward in a future application if the outline plan is approved.
If approved, the work would led to five more full-time and five part-time staff roles at the hotel, it adds.
Comments on the outline plan, numbered 231203, can be made until June 16 on the council’s website.