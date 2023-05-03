WYE rowing star Yasmin Howe followed up her third major championship gold this year with golden performance in Great Britain colours at the Munich International Junior Regatta at the weekend.
She helped her Wycliffe squad, including fellow Ross RC Academy graduate Violet Holbrow-Brooksbank, take the Championship Girls’ 8s title in the 400-boat School’s Head over the reverse Boat Race course in March.
And she followed that up four days later with U18 championship girls’ quadruple sculls victory at the Junior Sculling Head on the London 2012 Olympic lake.
A week last Monday (May 2), she was back at Dorney winning the U18 Junior Sculling Regatta quad sculls title.
And then it was off to Germany with the GB U19 team to race some of the best junior rowers in the world.
And she didn’t disappoint, taking bronze in the double sculls before adding gold the following day in the quads.
In her opening 2,000m double sculls heat with Wycliffe club mate Lily Martin, the GB boat headed a German double in second by 2L, with the Czech duo a further 2L back.
That put them in the final, where they held third just ahead of the Czechs at half-way before pushing clear to take bronze 4L behind the other GB double in gold, with a German pair in silver 2L up, followed a length back by a second host nation boat.
Next day, Yasmin formed a quadruple scull with Matilda Drewett from Kingston Grammar, Jessia Weir from Shiplake College and her Wycliffe club mate Ella Fullman.
In a seven-boat heat, they raced off the blocks to lead by a length at 500m from the German squad, and pushed clear to win by 2L with the Poles third just behind the hosts.
And in the final, they blasted out to a 2L lead at 500m and dominated the race to take gold by the same margin from the Polish boat, with the German top crew another length back.
Remarkably, Yasmin had won national gold just days earlier at the London Olympic lake, matched by fellow Ross RC graduate Violet in the U17 double sculls event.
Yasmin’s Wycliffe quadruple scull headed a 22-boat field, winning the six-boat 2km final by just over a length from Henley RC with Marlow RC in bronze.
Violet, pictured below, teamed up with Mia Lowes and stomed home over 2L clear in the final of the 18-boat U17 girls’ doubles event, with local rivals Hartpury in silver and Shiplake in bronze.