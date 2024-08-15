A Yorkley man has raised over £3000 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support after taking a leap of faith from 10,000 feet.
David Rhodes, originally from Alvington, set up a JustGiving page for the jump to help fundraise for the charity, following his own cancer diagnosis in the summer of 2022.
David said: “18 months ago, I was diagnosed with oesophagus cancer. I had to go up and have an operation at Gloucester Royal Hospital. It’s now all been resolved, so I thought I’d better do something to thank them. So, I done a skydive and the proceeds are gonna go to Macmillan nurses.”
On July 6, he headed to Old Sarum Airfield, Salisbury, where he was transported 10,000 feet in the air for a daring jump, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He said: “It was brilliant. I’m glad I done it. It was really, really good.”
This was not the first time Mr Rhodes has participated in a daring fundraiser, as he once completed a 400 feet abseil for the British Heart Foundation.
However, this time around he wanted to highlight his appreciation of the staff, supporters and the charity since his journey began. This has taken him to months of meetings, tests and scans to Gloucester, Cheltenham, Stroud, Cirencester and Worcester hospitals.
He said: “The staff were superb. Within eight weeks of my diagnosis, I was well on my way to having chemotherapy, radiotherapy and then I had to have six weeks off before my operation in April.
He added: “I know Gloucester Hospital comes under a fair bit of negative press, but to me they were brilliant”
Taking to his JustGiving page, David also said the jump was a commitment to help those facing cancer and offering them support, praising Macmillan, who is there for everyone affected by cancer, providing medical, emotional, and financial support.
Since the start of his fundraising efforts, David has managed to raise £3,200. However, Mr Rhodes is going to keep the JustGiving page open for a little while longer in the hopes of raising more for the cause.
If you want to help David, you can by visiting the JustGiving page and search for David aka Dusty Rhodes.