MORE young people are being given the chance to find out about the exciting career opportunities on their doorstep at the second ‘Inspiring the Forest’ event this month.
The event, organised by the Forest Economic Partnership (FEP), will see hundreds of students engage with the people who run some of the area’s most successful businesses and education centres, with a view to inspiring the next stage of their career development.
It is taking place at Gloucestershire College’s Cinderford campus on June 30, with more than 750 Year 10 students from Five Acres High School, Dene Magna, Newent Community School, Forest High and Wyedean invited to attend.
It follows the success of the first Inspiring the Forest event which took place in November last year.
FEP chair and owner of Forest-based firm Vesarian, Neill Ricketts, commented: “Our Inspiring the Forest project for young people is one of the best activities in which we have been involved as there are clear outcomes for all involved.
“It is our responsibility to provide every opportunity to motivate, inspire and supercharge our young people to provide the skills and enthusiasm needed to power the Forest of Dean in the future.
“This is a win, win for all involved and provides a great showcase for our partner companies and the employment roles on our doorstep.
“Everybody should be proud of what we are trying to achieve here”.
The companies and organisations taking part will be split across six zones: media; manufacturing and engineering; digital and cyber; creative industries; hospitality and tourism; health and wellbeing; education and vocational training.
Industry partners include Suntory, BBC Radio Gloucestershire and Dean Radio, Visit Dean Wye, NHS Gloucestershire, Gloucestershire College, Hartpury College and University, AccXel Construction Centre, and many more.
Suntory Senior Business Partner, Amy Knight, said: “The Inspiring the Forest event allows us to connect with our next generation of employees and inspire them around the opportunities available within a food and drink manufacturing business”.
And Jane Barton, the Resources Partner at Newspace in Lydney, added: “Young people are our pioneers of the future. It is in our interest to actively support them, by raising awareness of jobs and skillsets available in the local community and encouraging achievement of their potential.
"The prospect of transitioning from education to work can be daunting and prior engagement with employers may be pivotal in enabling self-confidence and informed career choices.
"The Inspiring the Forest initiative embraces this philosophy and is a catalyst to bring employers and schools together. It is a fantastic demonstration of collaboration in action and a rewarding experience for our staff. Newspace is proud to support it”.
Warren Thomas, Chief Executive of GET-Gloucester Engineering Training, commented: “We are thrilled to be working in the Forest of Dean, promoting Engineering and inspiring the future, assisting in the regeneration of this community”.
The full list of partners taking part is: Newspace, Suntory, Versarien, BBC Early Careers team, Dean Radio, Civil Service, Raytheon, Cyber Security Associates, Gloscol Digital & Cyber Apprenticeships, CACI IIG, Calico Interiors, Speech House Hotel, Dean Heritage Centre, Visit Dean Wye, David Broadbent Photography, NHS Gloucestershire, Gloucestershire College, Hartpury University & Hartpury College, Gloucester Engineering Training, AccXel Construction Centre, and GFirst LEP.