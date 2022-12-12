CHILDREN at Parkend Primary School put on a “sparkling” show for their classmates, teachers and families last week, as they performed their twist on the classic Christmas nativity play.
Hedgehog class at the school have been hard at work rehearsing ‘A Wriggly Nativity’, a musical version of the traditional Christmas story designed for children “who can’t sit still”.
The young actors donned their costumes for three performances at school as part of their festive celebrations ahead of the Christmas holidays.
Parkend’s Operational Head Teacher, Mrs Tracy Wood, said the entire cast - including the three kings (pictured), shepards, donkeys, and not least Mary and Joseph - performed “fantasically”.
‘A Wriggly Nativity’ tells the Christmas story almost entirely through songs, actions, movement and dance.
The production features very little dialogue and narration between songs is brief.
The songs have actions for everyone in the cast, so every child is specifically required “not to sit still” while singing.
Mrs Wood said of Hedgehog class’ production: “The children performed fantastically over three days.
“They sang, spoke and acted with added sparkle.
‘‘We were all extremely proud of them.”
Elsewehere, pupils at Yorkley Primary School transported their audiences across the pond with their performances of a completely different take on the nativity, ‘Prickly Hay’.
The children were in full voice for the production described as an “exciting" musical with a unique “hoedown flavour”.
It is narrated by Sam, a hardworking stableboy, along with his faithful friend Shrew and some other “very special visitors”.
The cast donned a range of costumes for their performances, from cowboys and cowgirls, donkeys and mice to the more traditional shepherds, three kings and Mary and Joseph.