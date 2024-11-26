Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You might find it a challenge to see eye to eye with a relative or business partner. If you don’t stand up for yourself, this tension could escalate. The best way to get on is to keep away from people who are overly talkative.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Your energy and determination will ensure you do a fantastic job at any task you undertake. Some people will wonder how you manage it all but once you have a goal in sight you will keep going until the job is finished.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Stay calm and practical and you will find ways to move forward. Someone will make some creative suggestions but consider how feasible they really are. You will instantly know what is going to work and what is likely to fail.
Cancer (June22/July23)
If you notice the effort someone is making to try to please you, you might show them the same kind of consideration. Take the time to learn what they like and dislike. If you sense you are approaching something the wrong way, change your tactics.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Life is busy and demanding. You are starting to realise you’ve had your fill of socialising, volunteer efforts and group activities. You will feel happier spending time in your own four walls, with your family.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You’re reluctant to share your thoughts in a group situation as you have faced negative feedback before. Let go of past experiences and focus on the present. Your views and suggestions could make a difference in someone’s life. A relative is looking for a childminder.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You will be hoping for a reconciliation after a disagreement with a friend or partner. Often you leave it to others to take the lead out of fear of getting hurt and there are times when people are happy with this arrangement.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Your careful attitude towards finances will pave the way for a more secure future. Exciting opportunities are on the horizon. These will offer a solid base on which you can shape your future. This is your chance to reassess your priorities.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You’ve been letting the stress of money troubles overwhelm you. By looking at ways to simplify your financial situation, you will feel less anxious. It’s easy to miss important details when things become overly complicated.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Being a Capricorn, you tend to take a down-to-earth approach to most aspects of life. With you being in a very practical mood, it will be annoying for you that those around you keep changing their opinions. You wonder why someone is being so stubborn.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Don’t underestimate the influence you have on those around you. You might wish someone would stop being so lazy and start taking action. Sometimes all it takes is a gentle push to motivate those around you to start moving.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You will regret it if you allow other people to make your mind up for you. Refuse to let anyone dictate your decisions. Take time to think things over. You need to have a clear idea of what will work best for you. Once you have decided on this, don’t be afraid to speak up.