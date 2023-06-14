In my reflective mood this week, I am reminded about how trees, and other plants, can make such good ‘tributes’ to someone or something special. A couple of years ago, quite by chance, my brother and I were asked to prune a couple of apple trees in the garden where my dad was brought up. It turned out that they were the trees that my grandfather planted for my dad and uncle when they were just 5 and 3 years old. Watching my brother climb the trees that had been handled by my dad and grandfather (who died when my dad was just 12) was a very special moment.