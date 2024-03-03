I love ‘Stihl stuff’ because – as an unlikely fashionista–I love their easily-recognisable flash of orange, but they are also just so practical. With useful pockets in useful places, and zipped vents (more useful than you could imagine), they are cut to allow bending, twisting and kneeling at every possible angle – and are (often) far more flexible than the person wearing them. My fabulous new FS 3Protect trousers also have light padding on the front so you don’t get ‘pebble-dashed’ when strimming and to protect from thorns when hedgecutting and clearing brash and possibly the most important aspect of all, post menopause, – a generously elasticated waistband. Although I’m sure post-menopausal women are possibly not their target customer.