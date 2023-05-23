Letter to the Editor: The correspondent, who has not been in the Forest very long, really has no idea when she attacks two of our most constant hard-working and informative letter-writers both of whom have also well served our local councils for the greater part of their lives.
I hadn’t noticed anyone asserting that they were ”always right”.
Andrew has a lifetime of Forest knowledge.
Venk knows a great amount about waste disposal in Gloucestershire, which is unacceptable, and part of the world problems.
Suggest the critic should write again with her own positive ideas.
S Mills, Ruardean