Letter to the Editor: As a relative newcomer to this area and someone who voted for the first time in the recent elections for the Forest of Dean district council, I was interested to read the letters last week from Andrew Gardiner and Venk Shenoi but appalled by their arrogance and sense of entitlement that ‘they know best’.
Has it not occurred to them that they are attacking the huge numbers of local people who turned out and voted in 15 green councillors (who achieved the highest popular vote of any party in the district) giving hope that future generations may have a future worth living?
Jan Clarke. Lydney