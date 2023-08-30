Letter to the Editor: Hot air ( and CO2) from Mr Henson is adding to the global warming he is so desperate to stop.
Slow walking protests and bringing traffic to a crawl result in car and lorry engines producing more noxious fumes into the atmosphere.
So much for improving the environment, in fact it causes the complete opposite.
We all yearn for a cleaner , healthier country, and indeed world, but in reality it will take another 100 years or more to achieve, if at all.
'Green' measures such as solar and wind farms and dare I mention sufficient nuclear power are a long way off of satisfying all our energy needs, if ever.
For the foreseeable future even with the best will in the world, this country and others will have to maintain the Status Quo of fossil fuel use however bitter a pill this might be to swallow.
Electric vehicles will still need to be powered and the lithium needed for their batteries is finite and its mining creates more pollution for the world.
I'm sure Mr Henson is a fervent believer in his cause but we must be practical.
I have a few questions for Mr Henson.
Does he live in accommodation which provided him with the home comforts of an oven, heating, furnishings including a TV or computer?
Does he wear clothes, have a mobile phone or means of transport (car or bicycle)?
Without knowing him I can guess the answer is affirmative to most of these.
In one way or another these 'luxuries' or probably necessities are available to him through oil, gas and electricity.
So yes, I can see his point to a certain extent but the practicalities of his ideal world are decades away if we are not to return to the Stone Age as an isolated nation.
The Just stop Oil protests are having a negative affect on their cause with their 'do as I say- not do as I do' attitude to the long suffering public.
Winning Hearts and Minds is always the best way to achieve their goals and garner public sympathy.
But Just Stop Oils present tactics are serving to alienate the very people they are trying to win over to their cause.
Edward Kynaston