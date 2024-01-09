Letter to the Editor: From his writing it is clear Venk Shenoi (History written by the powerful, January 3 2024) has a very limited world view, as well as a somewhat limited understanding of the meaning of ‘strong’ and ‘weak’.
The world today has indeed, as Venk Shenoi states, been shaped by, ‘wars, invasions, plunder and enslavement’.
It has, however, also been shaped by the benevolence, love and kindness which Venk Shenoi appears to equate with weakness.
The lifelong dedication of Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Theresa being leading examples in living memory.
Venk Shenoi is misguided in his belief that the strong always set the rules and the weak follow, possibly due to his seeming inability to understand the true meanings of ‘weak’ and ‘strong’.
In every war there are those who stand up to be counted as conscientious objectors knowing the consequences for themselves and their families to be less than desirable.
Whether one agrees with their position or not, conscientious objectors are never weak.
In every war there are those who fight, knowing the consequences for themselves and their families may be less than desirable, not because they want to maim and kill but because they want to protect.
Whether one agrees with their position or not, those who put their lives in danger to protect the freedom and liberty of others are not weak.
In every war there are those who fight for might, for glory, and to overcome their own fear of becoming the oppressed.
Whether one agrees with their position or not, they are weak.
Those who rule a nation, a workplace, or a family home, by might alone, without due regard to the will of others, are not strong, they are merely fairly ignorant bullies.
Venk Shenoi would, perhaps, do well to look to his own weaknesses rather than engaging in disparaging remarks about the quality of Mr Jones’ writing in the letter he is responding to.
For example, Venk Shenoi states, ‘Reading through Mr Jones’ letter I have difficulty understanding what he is saying.’ I too read Mr Jones’ letter and found the ideas within it clearly explained and easily comprehensible.
Patricia Davies, Lydney