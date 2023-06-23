This 19th century cottage for sale “exudes” rural charm, and comes with a wildlife haven for birds.
The cottage, in Lower Cinderhill, St Briavels, dates back to the mid-1800s and sits in the Lower Wye Valley, with grounds of nearly 2.5 acres.
The property is entered through a porch which doubles as a boot room and cloakroom, leading through to a lounge/music room.
A wide opening offers access to the living room, which has a log burner set on a stone heart in an original brick-built fireplace.
At the back of the music room is a half-height door to the farmhouse-style kitchen, which features a quarry tiled floor and an integrated oven, as well as space for a dining table and French doors to a paved terrace.
Also on the ground floor is a utility room, a lobby area and a downstairs WC.
A staircase with a decorative wrought iron handrail leads to the first floor, which comprises a family bathroom and three double bedrooms, the principal of which has an en-suite bathroom and woodland views.
The grounds are expansive, being entered through a wooden five bar gate leading to a gravelled parking area.
At the front of the property is a stone outbuilding which is currently used as a potting shed, a former pony stable, and a terrace.
To the side are two walled terraces, a lawn, a workshop and a field shelter, while at the back of the cottage is a former vegetable plot, a potting shed, and an area which used to be used for chickens and goats.
Also in the grounds is a field which has been rewilded, attracting birds such as green woodpeckers and red kites.
The property is being sold by estate agents Fine & Country for a price of £750,000.
The current owners commented: “It's a magical house and it has made a brilliant family home. We were living in Bristol but we wanted to bring our children up in the country.
“We found this place, seemingly in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by all this greenery and fell in love with it. It's a place that has shaped us, rather than us shaping it.
“It's a lovely, safe environment where the children had lots of freedom."
The agent commented: “In a sublime, sylvan setting in the Lower Wye Valley this Nineteenth Century cottage exudes rural charm and character, while having benefited from sympathetic modernisation.”