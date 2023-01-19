With the cost of living rising, you may be looking to find a new home that you can rent for less.
While most of the cheapest homes available have only a single bedroom, there are still properties on the market that are suitable for a family.
We’ve rounded up the cheapest family homes to rent in the Forest of Dean, all costing less than £800 a month.
The Brewery Centre, Coleford - £595 pcm
This ground floor apartment is close to the town centre of Coleford, with a communal stairway leading to the accommodation.
Inside, there is an open plan lounge and kitchen living space with wooden stable doors, twp double bedrooms and a shower room.
The primary bedroom has a door to the outside area, which includes a parking space.
Colchester, Westbury-on-Severn - £600 pcm
This flat in Westbury-on-Severn is described as “very spacious” and is close to the local schools.
The property comprises a private entrance cloakroom with stairs leading to a large living room area, a kitchen, a family bathroom and two large double bedrooms,one featuring a fitted wardrobe.
Externally, there is also a small rear garden with a shed, and access to off road parking.
Quabbs Row, Drybrook - £695 pcm
This chocolate box cottage in Drybrook is modern throughout and backs onto open fields.
The accommodation is made up of a living room, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility area, a bathroom and two double bedrooms.
To the rear of the property is a large garden backing onto the fields, and a small shed.
Lych Gate Mews, Lydney - £695 pcm
This mid-terraced house in Lydney is available immediately and is close to the High Street.
Inside, there is a reception hall, a living room with under stairs storage, a kitchen with a fitted oven, two bedrooms, one of which has double wardrobes and a basin, and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a car parking space to the front, while to the rear of the property there is a paved patio area, a lawn, shrubs and a garden shed.
The Old Bakery, Bream - £750 pcm
This family apartment sits on the first floor of a building which, as its name suggests, was once used as a bakery.
The accommodation is made up of an open plan living room, dining room and kitchen space, equipped with fitted appliances, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property, which is in a quiet location in the village of Bream, is also allocated off-road parking for the tenants.