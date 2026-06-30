NEARLY one in six homes in the Forest of Dean are classed as containing serious safety hazards, according to newly published Government data.
The latest Housing Health and Safety Rating System figures, analysed by Emperor Paint using data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, found that 16 per cent of homes in the district contain a Category 1 hazard.
That equates to 6,289 of the Forest of Dean's 39,339 occupied homes, placing the district fifth highest in England for the proportion of homes with the most serious housing hazards.
Category 1 hazards are those judged to present the greatest risk to occupants, with potential outcomes including serious injury or death. They are also the most common reason homes fail to meet the Government's Decent Homes Standard.
Across England, 8.4 per cent of homes, around one in 13, were found to contain a Category 1 hazard. By comparison, the Forest's figure of 16 per cent is almost double the national average.
The Isles of Scilly recorded the highest proportion at 25.8 per cent, followed by West Devon and Torridge.
The Housing Health and Safety Rating System assesses a range of hazards, including damp and mould, excess cold, fire risks and structural safety.
Jack Reading, marketing manager at Emperor Paint, said damp remained one of the most common Category 1 hazards and advised homeowners to identify the source of moisture rather than simply treating visible mould.
He also recommended keeping homes warm, ensuring walls remain dry and improving ventilation by using extractor fans, opening windows where possible and avoiding placing furniture directly against external walls to help reduce condensation and mould growth.
The Government data was published on June 25 as part of its Local Authority Housing Stock Condition Modelling report.
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