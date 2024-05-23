Lydney Town Council will be joining the rest of the country in commemorating the 80th anniversary of the historic D-Day landings on June 6.
Exactly 80 years ago Allied forces launched the largest seaborne invasion in history, marking a pivotal turning point in World War II.
As the county honours this significant milestone, people all over the land will pay tribute to the bravery, determination, and sacrifice of the countless men and women who participated in this monumental operation.
The commemorations in Lydney begin at the Town Hall at 9am when the Town Crier Tim Enbom will read out the D-Day Proclamation and the town council will be raise a flag. The Town Crier will also be in attendance at the lighting on the beacon at the Mense where he will give a short proclamation at 9:10pm before the lighting of the official D-Day beacon.
As a part of a service being held at the War Memorial at 11am. The Mayor Councillor Tasha Saunders will lay a wreath alongside members of the Royal British Legion (Lydney Branch).
The climax of the day’s events comes at 9.15 with the light of the beacon at The Mesne. The beacon will burn for roughly 30 minutes and will be surrounded by poppies from the council’s Project Poppies
During the week Lydney Town Council will be placing ‘Silent Soldiers’ around the town will locations including the entrance to Lydney sign at Cross hands, the entrance to Lydney sign by the Taurus crafts roundabout, outside the fire station, on The Mesne spread out across the hillside and in the memorial garden in Bathurst Park.
The commemorations will come to an end on Sunday, June 9 at 3pm with a performance of wartime songs by the Beaujolais Girls at the Bandstand in Bathurst Park. Entry to this event will be free, all you’ll need is a chair or blanket to sit on.