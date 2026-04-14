KATIE Waller of the Forest of Dean Athletic Club was “Queen of the Hill” at the Kymin Dash in Monmouth on Sunday.
The titles of Queen and King of the Hill go to the first woman and man to reach the Round House viewpoint – a climb of around 850ft.
Katie got to the summit in 11mins 09secs.
Katie was not just Queen of the Hill, she was also the first woman to finish the seven mile course and was the first Forest of Dean Athletic Club runner across the line.
Her time of 48 mins 40 secs placed her eighth overall in a field of 157 for the event organised by the Spirit of Monmouth Running Club.
Many of the runners crossed the line at the Monmouth School sports complex in heavy rain.
Katie said: “It was a little bit slippery but still really good time and it was cool to which makes it a bit easier.
The Forest of Dean Athletic man to finish was Arthur Dennant who crossed the line in 48 mins 40 secs for 21st place.
Paul Visser was the first Spirit of Monmouth runner home, crossing the line in 48mins 50secs.
Paul Dowling of Newent Runners was first home in the male over 60 category with a time 57 mins 02 secs and 48th place.
Forest of Dean’s Brian Griffin was first in the male over 70 category in a time of 1hr 07mins 26 secs for 108th.
Jacqui Wynds of Forest of Dean was second in the female over 70 category with a time of 1hr 11mins 11secs and 123rd place.
Melinda Smith of Forest of Dean, running in the female over 50 category finished in 1hr 15mins 10secs..
The overall winner was Wyndham Turner of the Abergavenny-based Mynydd Du club in 42mins 52secs.
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