MONMOUTH Cricket Club will be locking horns with neighbouring Penallt & Redbrook in this season’s expanded Forest Hundred League, when they round off their ladder programme with a trip to the midweek league newcomers on Wednesday ,July 1.
They can also look forward to derbies with old friends Goodrich, Tintern and Ross-on-Wye, plus newcomers Aston Ingham.
New Monmouth midweek captain Ben Pilot will be driving his side on to succeed, particularly after last season’s last-ditch heartache, when under the leadership of Ben McCluskey, they topped the league stage with five wins from six completed games.
Pilot then hammered an unbeaten 44 as the side stormed to a nine-wicket victory against Tintern in their semi-final.
But unfortunately, despite a breezy 77 from opener Ben Lander and 2-20 from spinner Aled Jones, Monmouth crashed to a seven-wicket final defeat to Cinderford St John, with defeat compounded by a serious knee injury to fielder Sam Uttley.
New skipper Pilot said: “It’s great to see the competition growing with new teams entering this summer.
“Ben McCluskey did an excellent job as captain last year and, having gone so close to winning the competition, we have to aim high, once again.”
Monmouth launch their fixtures against Ruardean Hill at the Sports Ground on Wednesday, May 6 (6pm start)., before entertaining 2024 National Village Cup quarter-finalists Aston Ingham on May 13, before travelling the short distance to Goodrich on May 20.
Monmouth wind up the opening month of their Forest Hundred programme at home against Tintern (May 27) before hosting Ross-on-Wye (June 3) and Parkend (June 10), and then visiting Cinderford St John (June 17) , Lydney (June 24) and Penallt (July 1).
Pilot said: “If we work hard and play together as a unit, I believe we are capable of reaching the knockout stage and getting to the final again - this has to be our focus.
“We’re really excited about getting started shortly and, after last season’s disappointment against Cinderford in the final, bringing home the trophy is certainly our number one goal.”F
Meanwhile, the club’s final indoor nets session for senior players is at Monmouth Leisure Centre Sports Hall, Old Dixton Road, this Sunday (April 12) from 11am-1pm.
The seniors then travel the short distance to face Llanarth in their opening pre-season friendly on Saturday April 18, followed by Huntley away next day (Sunday, April 19).
Anyone interested in joining Monmouth CC should contact club chairman Mike Maguire on: [email protected] or for information on women's and girls' cricket email [email protected]
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