CRICKETERS are itching to get out on the field again, with next month’s start of the season just weeks away.
And Aston Ingham CC have lined up one of their own players – renowned jump jockey and ITV Racing pundit Tom Scudamore – as a guest speaker for their pre-season dinner on Saturday, April 25.
The club posted: “Join us for ‘Supper with Scu’ a three-course dinner followed by Tom recounting racing tales from his riding days, where he rode 1,511 winners, as well as talking about what it's like presenting live sport on mainstream terrestrial TV for ITV Racing, with a few of his cricketing tales too!
“An established sportsman from early school days, Tom comes from a famous racing dynasty and is widely regarded for his engaging presentation skills that regularly offer honest, intelligent and forthright views on racing and sport.”
Tickets can be bought in any quantity at £50pp or tables of 10 £500 at https://pay.sumup.com/b2c/QR22BZB2
“Pre-season friendlies start in April, leading straight into the leagues, which start on Saturday 2nd May.”
Newent CC have also been working over the winter with Hartpury College agricultural students as part of an ongoing project to redevelop and enhance the club’s ground.
Volunteers have been working to reclaim sections of the Three Ashes site that were overgrown and largely unused, creating space for further development and improving access and safety.
And the agricultural students have been involved in erecting new post-and-rail fencing and planting a range of hedging species, helping to define boundaries, enhance the appearance and support long-term environmental sustainability.
